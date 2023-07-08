Examination for assistant district attorneys in both Hindi, English

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

Examination for the posts of assistant district attorney in the Haryana Prosecution Department will be conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission both in English and Hindi. A statement to this effect was made before Justice Deepak Sibal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court during the hearing of a petition.

Abhishek Malhotra and other petitioners had moved the high court challenging the mode of selection announced by the public service commission through its “publication” dated April 12 “detailing as to how the selections for the post earlier advertised would take place”.

The petitioners were also seeking a direction to the commission to hold the examination in both languages.

Appearing before Justice Sibal’s Bench, Haryana Advocate-General Baldev Raj Mahajan submitted that the examination for the posts would be conducted by the commission in both the languages. Disposing of the petition, Justice Sibal asserted that the statement had satisfied counsel for the petitioners.