Excise Dept auctions six more liquor zones in Yamunanagar

After multiple attempts over the past month, the Excise and Taxation Department in Yamunanagar managed to auction six more retail liquor zones for country liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the district. These zones have been auctioned for the 2025–27 excise policy period.

Advertisement

Despite nine auction rounds held in the past month, the department has only been able to auction 27 out of 55 total liquor zones in the district so far. The remaining 28 zones are now scheduled for a fresh round of bidding on July 3.

The most recent auction was conducted on Monday evening at the district secretariat in Jagadhri, where contractors placed successful bids for the following six zones: Balachaur–Chhachhrauli, JK Residency–Model Town, Farakpur–Jorian, Kheri Lakha Singh–Jamalpur, Bapa–Ghilor and Kalawer–Sarawan.

Advertisement

The combined reserve price for these six zones was set at Rs 41,04,09,000, and they were auctioned for Rs 41,67,38,888, reflecting a modest increase of 1.52%.

However, participation from contractors remains lower than expected. Sources allege that many liquor contractors are hesitant to bid due to pressure and threats from miscreants seeking undue favours — a factor believed to be discouraging fair participation.

Advertisement

The district has been divided into 55 liquor zones under the current excise policy, with a total reserve price of Rs 484.77 crore.

The initial round of auction, held on May 31, saw the bidding of three liquor zones. However, those allotments were later cancelled due to technical reasons, the department said.

Alok Passi, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC), Yamunanagar, confirmed the upcoming auction.

“As many as 27 liquor zones have been auctioned and the remaining 28 liquor zones shall also be auctioned soon,” he said. “A fresh date for the auction has been fixed for July 3,” he added.