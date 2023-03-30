Excise Dept infra being strengthened: Dushyant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said the infrastructure of the Excise and Taxation Department was being strengthened and modernised.

Digitalisation has ensured more transparency in the working of the department whereas the GST collections have zoomed. He added that new vehicles were being purchased to bring readiness in the checking works.

The Deputy CM was interacting with the media after flagging off the newly procured vehicles for the Excise and Taxation Department at the PWD Rest House, Panchkula, today. He flagged off 31 new vehicles on the occasion, while the remaining 35 vehicles would also be handed over to the authorities soon.

He said with the availability of new vehicles, it will be easier for them to complete their daily tasks and the work of the department will be easier.