Excise officials told to ensure 100% fee collection by May 15

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 2

Devinder Kalyan, Principal Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, today chaired a meeting of senior officials of various districts at the local mini secretariat to review the steps being taken by them to achieve the target of collection set by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Budget for the current financial year.

He directed the officials to ensure the collection of pending licence fees and other levies due by May 15 from the stakeholders concerned.

Accompanied by Ashok Kumar Meena, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Kalyan said the performance of the department in terms of collection during the last financial year was encouraging and they were hopeful to achieve the target during the current fiscal too.

Meena said they had discussed the details regarding the dues pending, which were around Rs 100 crore, and immediate steps to be taken in these cases for recovery.