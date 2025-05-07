Excise policy period extended to align with financial year

Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved the Excise Policy for 2025–27. A major structural reform introduced in the policy is the realignment of the excise policy year with the financial year. The current policy will be applicable from June 12, 2025, to March 31, 2027, for a period of 21.5 months, after which future policy cycles will be aligned with the April–March financial year.

The revenue target set by the government for 2025–26 is Rs 14,064 crore. The Excise and Taxation Department has a strong revenue performance in 2024–25, collecting Rs 12,700 crore against the target of Rs 12,650 crore fixed by the government. So, the state is expecting a hike of 10.7 per cent.

Will the number of vends increase?

The number of vends will remain the same at 2,400 across the state. However, no vend will be allowed to operate in a village if the population is 500 or less. The measure is aimed at promoting responsible retailing of liquor and addressing public sensitivities in small habitations. As a result of the provision, 152 existing sub-vends will not operate across the state with effect from the commencement of the Excise Policy 2025–27.

The successful bidder of a vend will have to deposit 3 per cent of the bid amount on the day of allotment as the first part of security. Earlier, it was 5 per cent. A bidder will have to deposit a participation fee of Rs 2.25 lakh for each bid. Earlier, it was Rs 1.5 lakh.

What are the new rules ?

The total area of the tavern, including the area of kitchen, storage, washrooms and open or covered sitting area, will not be more than 1,000 sq metres for all floors combined. Earlier, there was no restriction on the area. The licensee will not permit any live singing, dancing, theatrical performance or entertainment in the tavern.

A fee of 4 per cent of the licence fee must be paid in Gurugram, 3 per cent in Faridabad, Sonepat and Panchkula, and 1 per cent in other districts. Earlier, it was 3 per cent in Gurugram, 2 per cent in Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonepat, and 1 per cent in the remaining districts.

One snack bar is allowed to be opened in a built-up shop of an area up to 400 sq ft adjoining a rural retail vend. The facility is allowed only for rural retail vends located in villages having a population of 10,000 or above, at a fee of Rs 1 lakh for the Excise Policy year 2025-27.

How much fine has been hiked on advertisement?

Like earlier, the licensees can at no time advertise the sale of liquor by announcing it on loud-speakers, through social media or by any other means. However, now a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for each advertisement put up in violation of the policy for the first offence, Rs 2 lakh for the second offence and Rs 3 lakh for the third offence will be imposed. Further violation could lead to sealing.

Earlier, the penalty was Rs 10,000 for the first offence, Rs 20,000 for the second offence and Rs 30,000 for the third offence.

n How much change will there be in liquor prices brand-wise (IMFL) in 2025-26?

For Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), under the super premium category, there is a rise of 1.6 per cent in minimum retail price. Earlier, the quart was priced at Rs 3,100, and in 2025-26, it will cost Rs 3,150. For pint, it will cost Rs 1,800, and for nip it will be Rs 950. Indri Single Malt, Kamet Single Malt, Paul John Bold, Black Dog 14 years & above, etc, fall in this category.

Teacher Golden, 100 piper 12 years, Black Dog 12 years, Teacher 50, etc (premium-I) will now cost Rs 1,900 for quart, Rs 1,100 for pint, and Rs 630 for nip. Earlier, it used to cost Rs 1,850, Rs 1,050, and Rs 600 for quart, pint, and nip, respectively. There is a rise of 2.7-5 per cent.

The premium-II category has Black Dog, Centenary, 100 piper 8 years, Teachers, Black and White, Old Smuggler, VAT69, etc brands. Here, the quart, pint, and nip will cost Rs 1,600, Rs 880, and Rs 530, respectively. In 2024-25, quart, pint, and nip used to cost Rs 1,550, Rs 850, and Rs 500, respectively. So, the rise is from 3.2 per cent to 6 per cent.

In the super deluxe category (Antiquity Blue, McDowell’s Single Malt, Blender Pride Reserve, Rockford Reserve, Passport etc), the quart, pint, and nip will cost Rs 920, Rs 560, and Rs 300, respectively. In 2024-25, quart, pint, and nip used to cost Rs 875, Rs 525, and Rs 275, respectively. The rise is from 5.1 per cent to 9.1 per cent.

In the deluxe-I category (Antiquity Rare whisky, Sterling Reserve B10, Signature Premier, etc.), the quart, pint, and nip will cost Rs 770, Rs 460, and Rs 260, respectively. In 2024-25, the quart, pint, and nip used to cost Rs 725, Rs 425, and Rs 225, respectively. The rise is from 6.2 per cent to 14 per cent.

In the deluxe-II category (Signature Rare Whisky, Smirnoff Vodka, Bacardi Rum, Peter Scot, Blenders Pride, Golfer’s Shot, Rockford Classic, Royal Challenge American Pride etc.), the quart, pint, and nip will cost Rs 720, Rs 410, and Rs 250, respectively. In 2024-25, the quart, pint, and nip used to cost Rs 675, Rs 375 and Rs 225, respectively. The rise is from 6.7 per cent to 11.1 per cent.

In the deluxe-III category (Royal Challenge, Royal Stag, McDowell’s No.1 Platinum, All Seasons, Royal Green, Sterling Reserve B7, Discovery Elite, The Hawkston, Royal Stag Barrel, etc.), the quart, pint, and nip will cost Rs 540, Rs 300 and Rs 180, respectively. In 2024-25, it used to cost Rs 500, Rs 275, and Rs 150, respectively. The rise is from 8 per cent to 20 per cent.

In the beer category, in case of super mild beer (3.5 per cent alcohol), the cost has risen from Rs 90 to Rs 130 in a 650 ml bottle, a jump of more than 44 per cent. In mild beer (3.5 per cent to 5 per cent alcohol), the price has risen from Rs 110 to Rs 150 per 650 ml bottle, a jump of over 36 per cent.

In the strong beer category (more than 5.5 per cent alcohol), the price has risen from Rs 130 to Rs 160 per 650 ml bottle, a jump of 23.1 per cent. There will be a further rise in prices in 2026-27.

Has the quota of liquor been increased?

The maximum basic quota in the Excise Policy 2025-27 for country liquor will be 2,300 lakh proof litre (PL), and for IMFL, it will be 1,375 lakh PL. Earlier, for country liquor, it was 1,200 lakh PL, and for IMFL, it was 700 lakh PL.

How much rise is there in excise duty for 2025-26?

In the case of country liquor, the rate of excise duty has been hiked by Rs 9 per PL, while in IMFL it is hiked by Rs 18 per PL. There is no change in excise duty for supply to defence personnel.