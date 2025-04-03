Excise & Taxation Dept surpasses revenue target for FY 2024-25

The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department has achieved a significant milestone in revenue collection for the financial year 2024-25, surpassing its Budget target. Against the allocated target of Rs 61,950 crore, the department collected Rs 63,371 crore, achieving 102.3% of the set target.

An official spokesperson informed that SGST collection reached Rs 39,153 crore, exceeding the target of Rs 37,500 crore and registering a 13.77% growth over the previous year (excluding cess). Similarly, excise duty collection stood at Rs 12,701 crore, surpassing the target of Rs 12,650 crore, marking a 12% increase from the previous year.

Meanwhile, VAT and CST collection amounted to Rs 11,517 crore, reflecting a 1.6% increase over last year.