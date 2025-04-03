DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Excise & Taxation Dept surpasses revenue target for FY 2024-25

Excise & Taxation Dept surpasses revenue target for FY 2024-25

The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department has achieved a significant milestone in revenue collection for the financial year 2024-25, surpassing its Budget target. Against the allocated target of Rs 61,950 crore, the department collected Rs 63,371 crore, achieving 102.3% of...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department has achieved a significant milestone in revenue collection for the financial year 2024-25, surpassing its Budget target. Against the allocated target of Rs 61,950 crore, the department collected Rs 63,371 crore, achieving 102.3% of the set target.

An official spokesperson informed that SGST collection reached Rs 39,153 crore, exceeding the target of Rs 37,500 crore and registering a 13.77% growth over the previous year (excluding cess). Similarly, excise duty collection stood at Rs 12,701 crore, surpassing the target of Rs 12,650 crore, marking a 12% increase from the previous year.

Meanwhile, VAT and CST collection amounted to Rs 11,517 crore, reflecting a 1.6% increase over last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper