Executive body urges HSGMC president to take over Miri Piri Medical Institute, clear employees’ dues

Amid the ongoing salary dispute and funds crunch faced by the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, the executive body members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee have asked the president to take possession of the institute.

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Of 11 members of the executive body, eight members, including the dissenting members who had been skipping the previous executive and general house meetings, have asked the HSGMC president, Jagdish Singh Jhinda, to call the meeting by Tuesday.

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The agenda of the meeting will be taking over the institute, passing the budget, and providing salaries to the agitating employees. The staff at the Miri Piri Hospital had been on indefinite strike and have threatened to further intensify the protest if the salaries are not cleared by Tuesday.

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Junior Vice President of HSGMC Gurbir Singh, who attended the meeting, said, “The majority of the members are of the view that the HSGMC should take over possession at the earliest. Since the HSGMC is yet to take over possession, it was the duty of the SGPC to release the salaries of the employees and provide the required funds, but it had stopped even before the High Court gave its ruling in favour of the HSGMC in May.”

Committee’s senior vice president Gurmeet Singh said that the Haryana Committee had constituted an 11-member committee to resolve the issues and the delegation held a meeting with SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami. However, there was no positive response; rather, questions were raised about the unity and capabilities of the HSGMC members.

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“The eight members of the executive have asked the HSGMC president to call a meeting of the executive body to discuss the issues, take over the possession of the Miri Piri Institute and also clear the dues of the employees. The eight members are sufficient to form a quorum of the executive body. If the president fails to call the meeting by Tuesday, the eight members will again hold a meeting and take the final decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, HSGMC President Jagdish Singh Jhinda has asked the 11-member committee to submit its report regarding the meeting held with the SGPC president by Monday.

He said, “The committee was asked to submit the report by July 17, but it had yet to submit its report. A matter related to the salaries of the employees is also pending before the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission and it will be heard on Tuesday. I have decided to study the report and further directions of the commission before calling the executive body meeting so that the next decision can be taken accordingly.”

“Besides this, a matter related to the institute is also pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court after its orders of May were challenged by the SGPC. It will be heard on July 27. The committee will take over the possession soon, legally,” the HSGMC president added.