Exemptee ASI accepts Rs 30,000 bribe, arrested

Kurukshetra, August 30
A team of the Karnal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a policeman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Exemptee Assistant Sub-Inspector (EASI) Anand Bakshi. He was posted as in-charge of PCR-3 in Kurukshetra.
ACB Inspector Sachin Kumar said the accused was demanding illegal gratification on a monthly basis for not taking action on overloaded vehicles.
