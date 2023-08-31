Exemptee ASI accepts Rs 30,000 bribe, arrested

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 30

A team of the Karnal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a policeman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Exemptee Assistant Sub-Inspector (EASI) Anand Bakshi. He was posted as in-charge of PCR-3 in Kurukshetra.

ACB Inspector Sachin Kumar said the accused was demanding illegal gratification on a monthly basis for not taking action on overloaded vehicles.

#Karnal #Kurukshetra