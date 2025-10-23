Exhibition honours 5 police martyrs of Kaithal

With an aim to inspire police personnel and the public to follow the path of dedication, a photo exhibition on five police martyrs was organised at the Police Lines in Kaithal. A large number of officers, employees and citizens attended the event and paid tribute to the brave personnel who laid down their lives for the nation’s security.

Attendees said such initiatives serve as a strong source of motivation for both citizens and the police, encouraging them to remain committed to their responsibilities. The campaign will continue through various programmes to further promote awareness about duty and patriotism.

Police spokesperson Parveen Sheokand said the exhibition, organised under the directions of Superintendent of Police Upasana, DSP (Crime) Sushil Parkash and Inspector Vedpal, in-charge of the District Police Welfare Branch, showcased the stories of five martyrs from Kaithal district.

Constable Ram Singh, a resident of Jajanpur, attained martyrdom on March 31, 1989, while bravely confronting militants who attacked the vehicle of DSP Rao Ranbir Singh in Ambala.

Constable Kripal Singh of Harigarh Kingan, who was posted at the Guard, Pinjore, in district Panchkula, made the supreme sacrifice on January 26, 1992, while resisting a militant attack aimed at snatching weapons.

Constable Gulzar Singh of Habri village laid down his life on October 27, 1992, during an encounter with militants in the Guhla police station area, showing exceptional courage in defending the country’s unity and integrity.

EHC Vijay Kumar, a resident of Nanakpuri Colony, Khurana Road, Kaithal, was martyred on August 13, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic while on duty in Kurukshetra district.

Similarly, SPO Dalbir Singh of Rajni Colony, Kaithal, succumbed to COVID-19 on June 5, 2021, while performing his duty.

SP Upasana highlighted their devotion to duty and encouraged police personnel to serve society with dedication.

DSP Sushil Parkash said, “These martyrs will always remain a source of pride and inspiration for the police force and society. Their supreme sacrifices can never be forgotten.”