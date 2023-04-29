Exodus of leaders from BJP-JJP, claims Hooda

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 28

“Those who want to work for people and have realised their worth have expressed confidence in the Congress and are joining us. There is an exodus of leaders from the BJP-JJP alliance to join the Congress. Not just they, even people are ready to return to this party,” said former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda in Gurugram today.

He was here to pay tributes to senior Congress leader late Rao Dharmapal on his second death anniversary.

Hooda reiterated that justice should be given to the sportspersons who had brought laurels to the country. “The players protesting at Jantar Mantar have made serious allegations against the Wrestling Federation. It is necessary to investigate these with impartiality,” the former CM added.

Earlier, at least six leaders left the BJP to join the Congress.