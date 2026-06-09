Expansion of modern rail network progressing rapidly across India: Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said that work to expand the railway network from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh is being carried out at a rapid pace. He added that modern rail corridors are being developed across India with an aim of providing better passenger facilities and accelerating development.

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Scindia was interacting with the media on Tuesday after inspecting the country’s first elevated railway corridor in Rohtak. The Rs 315.71 crore project became operational in 2021. The minister visited Rohtak to attend various programmes organised to mark the completion of 12 years of the Centre under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

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“The elevated rail corridor in Rohtak is an excellent example of transformation. The nearly five-kilometre-long elevated railway track reflects India’s modern development vision. Under this project, the railway line has been constructed on the upper level while the road has been developed below, making traffic movement smoother and more organised,” he added.

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Scindia further said that a comprehensive plan had also been prepared to develop greenery along the rail corridor. The entire stretch will be given a green and aesthetically appealing look, making the project not just a transport facility but also an example of urban beautification, he added.

“The elevated rail corridor symbolises the identity and spirit of a new India. It reflects that development projects in the country are no longer limited to construction work, but are being designed as integrated models of citizen convenience, environmental protection and modern infrastructure,” he maintained.

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Later, the Union Minister paid floral tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at Ambedkar Chowk and also participated in a cleanliness drive, encouraging citizens to contribute to the Swachhata Abhiyan.

He interacted with sanitation workers, enquired about their well-being and called them the backbone of the cleanliness movement.

He also addressed a gathering during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan held at Vaish College.

“India has made remarkable progress in 5G technology, matching global leaders. 5G networks were expanded across the country in just 22 months, with around 4.5 lakh mobile towers installed and nearly 40 crore users already benefiting from the service,” said the minister.

He expressed confidence that India would lead the world in 6G technology.