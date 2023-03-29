Expedite development works: CM to officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed officials of different departments to expedite the works related to the Budget announcements of 2023-24 in a time-bound manner. This would provide benefits of various schemes and projects to people of the state.

The CM was chairing the review meeting of the 2023-24 Budget announcements here on Monday evening.

Khattar discussed the Budget announcements of different departments and sought a detailed timeline from the officials regarding the same. Officials told him that the detailed project report of a majority of the projects were in the final stages and would be finalised by April 30.

Khattar directed the officials to prepare a new primary agriculture credit societies (PACS) policy for giving a new thrust to the cooperative structure by establishing 500 PACS. The CM instructed the officials that ground plus-3 floor structure should be made for providing 1 lakh affordable housing units to needy families under the Awas Yojana.

On the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies, Khattar was apprised of an action plan. The process in this regard would be completed in a systematic manner by September 30. On revenue-earning projects and the monetisation of vacant lands, Khattar instructed the officials to sell vacant lands for projects and buy alternative lands on the outer periphery for valuable land use.