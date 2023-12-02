Expedite land formalities for projects: CS

Chandigarh, December 1
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today emphasised the timely completion of land-related formalities for development projects announced by the Chief Minister to ensure the swift implementation of these development initiatives.
Presiding over a meeting, the Chief Secretary reviewed over 80 pending announcements made by the CM, including 21 from the Public Works Department, 41 from the Health Department, and 18 from the Urban Local Bodies Department.
He urged district officers to expedite all tasks related to land registry, DPR, and project outlines within a month. He said rapid action should be taken to build new health centres to replace damaged centres of the Health Department, for which additional land was not available.
He also directed immediate action on infrastructure and development projects across the state, including the construction of a railway underpass and pathway under-bridge in Faridabad, a four-lane road from Ballabhgarh to Khori village, a double flyover at Ballabhgarh, a four-lane road from Badli to Indira Gandhi International Airport, bypasses at Chhuchhakwas, Uchana, Pinangwa, and Punhana, and the construction of Dr Mangalsen memorial building in Rohtak, among others.
