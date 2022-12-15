Expedite Sainik School opening in Jhajjar, says MP Lt Gen DP Vats

New Delhi, December 14
BJP MP from Haryana Lt Gen DP Vats (retd) on Wednesday urged the government to expedite the opening of the proposed Sainik School at Matanhail in Jhajjar district of Haryana.
“For centuries, Haryana has remained the sword arm of Akhand Bharat,” Vats said and added that the Sainik School was conceived when AB Vajpayee was Prime Minister. Its foundation stone was laid by George Fernandes, then the Defence Minister, Vats said in the Rajya Sabha during zero hour. Land for the school has already been provided by the Haryana Government, the MP added.
