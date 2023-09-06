Expedite selection process for Haryana legal services authority vacancies: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 6

In a significant judgment, Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi of the Punjab and Haryana high court has asked Haryana Staff Selection Commission to expedite selection process to prevent any hindrance in the functioning of the Haryana Legal Services Authority.

The direction came on a bunch of petitions raising similar issues concerning the eligibility of certain employees to compete for the post of Assistant in the State of Haryana.

In one of the petitions, counsel Sanchit Punia argued that, given that similarly situated employees had already been allowed to compete for the Assistant position and had been selected, they should also be considered eligible for the same opportunity.

The respondents, including Haryana Legal Services Authority, did not object to this as a one-time measure and even allowed provisional participation in the selection process for the petitioners.

The court acknowledged the facts and legal questions as identical in all five cases and kept the question of law open for future consideration. The petitioners, if selected, agreed to join after giving technical resignation to the Haryana Legal Services Authority.

However, considering the urgency to fill vacant posts and ensure the smooth functioning of the authority, the Haryana Legal Services Authority requested the Haryana Staff Selection Commission to expedite the selection process. The state assured that all necessary efforts were underway to complete the selection process promptly.

In light of this, Justice Sethi did not find it necessary to issue any further orders at this stage.

The judgment is significant as it aims to ensure that the authority’s work is not disrupted and that the vacancies are filled promptly. The decision was rendered as a one-time measure, addressing the unique circumstances of the petitioners.