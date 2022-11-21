Hisar: Expedite survey for regularising colonies, minister to MC officials

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 20

The Urban Local Bodies Minister, Dr Kamal Gupta, today directed the municipal authorities to expedite the work of conducting a survey of residential colonies that needed to be regularised on the completion of norms set by the state government.

RESOLVE ISSUES IN TIME-BOUND MANNER Parking areas should be specifically demarcated in the urban areas. All public places, schools, colleges, malls and other places should have specific parking areas, which should be clearly marked out

The vehicles parked outside the marked area should be fined by the traffic police

Holding a review meeting of all six municipalities of Hisar district, including Hisar Municipal Corporation, municipal councils of Hansi, Barwala, Uklana, Narnaund and municipality of Adampur, the minister stated that the localities that had fulfilled the norms of regularisation should be regularised so that the civic facilities could be provided here as well. The minister discussed the development works with officials and reviewed the ongoing works in urban areas.

Hisar Mayor Gautam Sardana, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, Chief Engineer Ramjilal, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Pradeep Hooda, Executive Engineer Jaibir Dudi, were present at the meeting.

The minister issued instructions to the officials to resolve public issues in a time-bound manner. Gupta stated that parking areas should be specifically demarcated in the urban areas. All public places, schools, colleges, malls and other places should have specific parking areas, which should be clearly marked out. He said the vehicles parked outside the marked area should be fined by the traffic police. Regarding the cleanliness drive, the minister said door-to-door garbage collection should be made more effective in the urban areas.

#Hisar