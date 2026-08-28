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Home / Haryana / Expedite survey to demarcate boundaries of 64 colonies: MC chief

Expedite survey to demarcate boundaries of 64 colonies: MC chief

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:25 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad holds a meeting with MC officials in Yamunanagar.
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Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad held a meeting with officials of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), regarding the regularisation and demarcation of the boundaries of 64 colonies that remained in the unapproved category due to a technical error in 1996.

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All the assistant town planners, building inspectors, junior engineers and other officers of the MCYJ were present at the meeting. The Municipal Commissioner took an update on the progress of the survey being conducted to demarcate the boundaries of the 64 colonies.

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He also sought information from the town planners and building inspectors about the problems being faced during the survey and directed the officials to speed up the work.

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“Under the 1996 notification, there were a total of 76 colonies in the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri area, of which 54 were in Jagadhri and 22 in Yamunanagar. Of these, 12 had been regularised in the past. The remaining 64 colonies have now received approval, while the final notification from the government is still pending for further processing,” said Mahabir Parsad.

He explained that the boundaries were being determined as part of the regularisation process and that special committees were conducting surveys for this purpose. “During the survey, documents dating back to 1996 are being collected from owners of houses located along the colony boundaries. Surveys have been completed in several colonies, while work is still ongoing in the remaining colonies,” he said.

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MCYJ officials Muneshwar Bhardwaj, Mrinal Jaiswal, Rajesh Sharma, Ashish Sangwan, Gagan Sandhu, Ajay Kumar, Harinder, Narender, Vishal, Manish Kumar and other officers were present at the meeting.

The Municipal Commissioner instructed the officials that, where local residents were not cooperating with the survey, the work should be completed with the help of the Municipal Councillors concerned.

“Documents dating before 1996 must be collected from the owners of houses located along the boundaries. Houses whose owners do not have any documents dating from before 1996 will not be included within the colony boundaries,” said Parsad.

He instructed the officials to complete the survey work at the earliest and send the regularisation report of the colonies to the Directorate. He further said that once the colonies were regularised, the way would be cleared for carrying out street, drainage and other necessary development works in these areas.

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