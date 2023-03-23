Expedite work on hospital extension building, says Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 22

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today visited the under-construction 200-bed extension building and flats for doctor and paramedical staff on the premises of the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, and the PWD (B&R) officials to expedite the work.

Both the projects have missed their deadlines, and the construction work had recently resumed after being halted for months.

Vij said the extension building was being constructed at a cost of Rs 77.44 crore. The OPD has witnessed a rise in the number of walk-in patients therefore, the extension building would prove to be helpful in the future. It will be a four-storeyed building with two basement floors. A residence complex for doctors and paramedical staff is also being constructed at a cost of Rs 47.19 crore, he added.

PWD (B&R) Xen Raj Kumar, Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh, PMO Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital Dr Rakesh Sehal, Deputy Medical Superintendent-cum-Nodal Officer for the project Dr Vinay Goel and other officials were present during his visit.

Upcoming project

Meanwhile, the minister also informed that a budget of Rs 25 crore will be spent on the repair and widening of 23 roads in Ambala Cantonment. The PWD (B&R) will soon float tenders for the roads.