Home / Haryana / 'Expedite work on Jeetuwala RoB'

A delegation of residents, who have formed a mahapanchayat, today met the Superintending Engineer (SE) and the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) and urged them to complete Jeetuwala railway overbridge (RoB) in Bhiwani at the earliest. The...
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 09:55 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
A delegation of residents, who have formed a mahapanchayat, today met the Superintending Engineer (SE) and the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) and urged them to complete Jeetuwala railway overbridge (RoB) in Bhiwani at the earliest.

The officials assured the delegation that obstacles in the construction had been cleared and only the work related to shifting of sewer disposal pipeline at Jeetuwala Chowk was pending.

They said work on the RoB would proceed expeditiously and it would be open for traffic within three months.

“SE Lokesh Dagar has assured us that the work would be completed soon and the RoB would be thrown open to the public within the next three months,” said Rohtash Verma, convener of the mahapanchayat.

Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, former vice-president of mahapanchayat, led the delegation to submit a memorandum to the PWD officials regarding the need to expedite the construction and set a deadline for opening the bridge for public use. The memorandum highlighted several issues, including incomplete work on the service roads on both sides of the bridge, unfinished tasks and delays in the construction of retaining wall at Jeetuwala Chowk.

The delegation pointed out that despite the sewer pipeline being shifted 10 days ago, the contractor had yet not started construction of the wall. The PWD officials assured the delegation that the construction of the service roads would resume and the contractor, Poonia Construction Company, had been instructed to accelerate the work.

