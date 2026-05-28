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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Expelled BJP leader Naveen Goyal among three booked in assault case

Haryana: Expelled BJP leader Naveen Goyal among three booked in assault case

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:23 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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An FIR has been registered against expelled BJP leader Naveen Goyal and two others following allegations of assault, intimidation and criminal conspiracy levelled by a Gurugram businessman.

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The case was registered at the Sector 10A police station on May 2 under Sections 115 (hurt), 3(5) (common intention), 324(4) (mischief) and 333 (wrongful restraint) of the BNS.

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According to the complaint filed by Praveen Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 14, he runs “PRK Scaffolding” in Gadholi Khurd village. He alleged that on April 20, between 6.30 pm and 7 pm, he was attacked near Shankar Murti on Pataudi Road while returning home from his factory.

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Aggarwal alleged that an unidentified biker deliberately hit his car from behind and began abusing him. “Before I could react, several unidentified men suddenly appeared and surrounded me, one or two of them were armed with sticks. All of them started brutally kicking, punching and beating me with sticks,” he stated in the complaint.

He further alleged that the attackers threatened him, saying, “Shut down your factory and apologise to Naveen Goyal, Deepak Goyal and Satish Tayal, or you will be killed within five days.”

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Aggarwal also claimed his mobile phone was damaged during the assault and alleged the attack was part of a conspiracy “to shut down my business”.

Responding to the allegations, Naveen Goyal said, “I have nothing to do with this matter. It could be a conspiracy to defame me.”

Inspector Dilbag Singh, SHO of Sector 10A police station, said the named accused had joined the investigation and were not found to be in the city on the day of the incident.

“We are trying to identify and nab the accused who attacked the complainant,” the SHO added.

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