Expenditure observers inspect records

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 17

Election expenditure observers V Pandiraja and Ranjit Kumar Madhukar inspected the expenditure records of the candidates in Hisar Lok Sabha constituency at the district auditorium in the Mini Secretariat and directed them to submit documents for the third round of inspection that is to be held on May 21.

The observers urged citizens to report if they were aware of candidates or their authorised agents spending unaccounted money or distributing alcohol to influence voters. The toll-free numbers for reporting are 01662-234834, or mobile numbers 9253643625, 9253643627. They said this would help ensure public participation in conducting free and fair elections.

