Experts assess wheat crop loss in 5 districts

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 25

Scientists of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) with the help of the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and other institutes have started the assessment of loss to the wheat crop due to the recent untimely rain.

The team members are assessing the loss in five states, including Haryana, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Three teams of scientists recently visited various districts to assess the loss. They are also analysing the lodging, waterlogging and the grain quality. The scientists are likely to file their report soon.

Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, ICAR-IIWBR, said, “Our scientists have started the assessment of loss to the wheat crop due to the rain. They are reviewing the situation in the fields.”

“I can’t comment on the extent of loss to the wheat crop at present, but only after receiving the report from the scientists,” he added.

Dr Anuj Kumar, Principal Scientist, IIWBR, who visited the fields in Kaithal, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, and Kurukshetra districts recently, said he would submit his report to the ICAR-IIWBR Director’s office. “I found lodging at many places due to the torrential rain. Waterlogging has also been observed in the fields. We also interacted with the farmers to review the situation,” said Dr Anuj.

A scientist said wheat production had received a blow in March-April 2022 due to the sudden heatwave. They were expecting 112 million metric tonnes (MMT) in 2021-22, but due to the heatwave in March and April, it was limited to 106.84 MMT in comparison to 109.59 MMT in 2020-21. In the current season, they were expecting the production of 112 MMT.

