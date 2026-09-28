Experts discuss advances in cardiology at PGIMS-Rohtak meet

Irregular heartbeats should not be taken lightly as they may remain unnoticed for a long time and potentially lead to serious complications, including heart failure and other life-threatening conditions, said Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.

Dr Aggarwal was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the two-day national cardiology conference, CRISCON-2026, that concluded at PGIMS, Rohtak, on Sunday. The conference has brought cardiologists and electrophysiologists from various states together to discuss advances in cardiac care and ways to make modern treatment accessible to patients in Haryana, the organiser said.

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“Cardiovascular disease remains one of the major health challenges worldwide. Significant advances in diagnosis and treatment have made several procedures less invasive and more precise. The best treatment for heart disease is to prevent it from developing in the first place. Hypertension, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, tobacco use, physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits are among the major risk factors that need attention,” said the VC.

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Dr Aggarwal called for greater community-level awareness about healthy lifestyles, regular exercise, nutritious food, tobacco cessation and periodic health check-ups. He also stressed the importance of medical research and said technological progress could never replace the relationship between doctors and patients. He urged doctors to combine clinical expertise with compassion, ethics, humility and trust.

Dr RK Yadav, Professor in the Department of Nephrology at AIIMS, New Delhi, and Dr Deepak Jain, Senior Professor at PGIMS, Rohtak, also shared their insights into the interrelationship between renal and cardiovascular functions and discussed the emerging challenges in this field.

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PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal said cardiac rhythm disorders, collectively known as arrhythmias, affect a significant proportion of the population and become more common with advancing age.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, Head of the Department of Cardiology, said the conference aimed to bridge the gap between medical discoveries and their practical application in patient care.

“Government institutions form the backbone of healthcare for India’s large population and can develop into centres of excellence in modern cardiology. The conference provides doctors from government and private institutions with an opportunity to share experiences, discuss practical challenges and translate new evidence into meaningful patient care,” said Dr Ashwani.

PGIMS Dean Dr Ashok Chauhan and Head of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine Dr Dhruva Chaudhry were among those present on the occasion.