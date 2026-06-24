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Home / Haryana / Experts discuss advances in ultrasound-guided anaesthesia

Experts discuss advances in ultrasound-guided anaesthesia

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 07:39 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Healthcare is advancing at an unprecedented pace, with innovation, technology and evidence-based practice transforming medical science, said Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak.

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“In this journey, anaesthesiology has emerged as the most dynamic and technologically driven specialty. The role of anaesthesiologists is no longer limited to the operating theatre. They have become leaders in pre-operative medicine, critical care, trauma management, pain medicine, emergency response, and patient safety,” Dr Aggarwal said while inaugurating the conference on Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia and Vascular Access – Regional Anaesthesia 2026 (Nerve and Plexus Nerve).

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The conference was organised by the Department of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care at Pt BD Sharma PGIMS under the auspices of the Indian College of Anaesthesiologists.

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PGIMS Director and Organising Chairperson Dr SK Singhal said rapid advancements in fibre optics and other emerging technologies have made it essential for medical professionals to keep themselves updated with the latest developments.

Dr Jatin Lal, conference coordinator, said the workshop provided practical training in ultrasound-guided upper limb, lower limb, truncal and caudal blocks, besides spinal and epidural anaesthesia and vascular access techniques.

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Organising secretary Dr Tina Bansal said the conference focused on hands-on training using ultrasound machines. Experts from across India and abroad shared their experiences, helping postgraduate students enhance their knowledge and clinical skills.

More than 100 delegates, faculty members and postgraduate students from across the country participated in the event. Live demonstrations, case discussions and interactive sessions formed the highlights of the conference. Experts said the delegates gained practical experience in sonoanatomy, needle guidance and safe procedural techniques under expert supervision.

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