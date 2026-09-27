DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Experts focus on emerging challenges & opportunities in dairy, food value chains at ICAR- NDRI

Experts focus on emerging challenges & opportunities in dairy, food value chains at ICAR- NDRI

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:33 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials during the seminar at ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute on Saturday.
Advertisement

The two-day 13th national seminar on ‘From farm to fork: Sustainable and climate-resilient dairy & food value chains’ concluded at the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) with a valedictory session attended by around 400 scientists, academicians, industry representatives, dairy professionals, alumni and students.

The technical discussions focused on emerging challenges and opportunities across the dairy and food value chains, with an emphasis on technology-driven, sustainable and climate-resilient solutions.

Advertisement

The valedictory session was presided over by Dheer Singh, Director and Vice-Chancellor, ICAR-NDRI. MS Chauhan, former Vice-Chancellor of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT), was the chief guest. Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the NGAA in establishing the Centre of Excellence, describing it as an initiative that would further strengthen the institution and create new opportunities for research, innovation and collaboration. He also appreciated the leadership of Dheer Singh and highlighted the positive institutional developments at NDRI.

Advertisement

Singh emphasised the importance of research, innovation and stronger collaboration among research institutions, academia, industry, farmers and other stakeholders in developing sustainable and climate-resilient dairy and food value chains. He appreciated the efforts of the NGAA in organising the seminar and particularly highlighted the significance of the newly established Centre of Excellence, supported by the alumni association, in further strengthening the institution.

He urged students to develop the habit of keen observation, emphasising that “action speaks louder than words”. He said scientific innovation does not emerge merely from reviewing literature or studying research papers, but also from observing real-world situations, identifying needs, and understanding why and how things happen.

Advertisement

The key outcomes and recommendations emerging from the two-day technical deliberations were presented by Rajan Sharma. A special feature of the valedictory programme was the felicitation of the Silver Jubilee Batch of NDRI alumni, marking 25 years since their graduation. The alumni were honoured for their professional contributions and continued association with their alma mater.

The NGAA annual report was also released during the programme, highlighting the activities, achievements and initiatives undertaken by the alumni association during the year. The seminar also recognised young scientific talent through the best poster awards. A total of 42 posters were presented by students and researchers, with five awards presented to outstanding entries.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts