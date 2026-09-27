Experts focus on emerging challenges & opportunities in dairy, food value chains at ICAR- NDRI

The two-day 13th national seminar on ‘From farm to fork: Sustainable and climate-resilient dairy & food value chains’ concluded at the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) with a valedictory session attended by around 400 scientists, academicians, industry representatives, dairy professionals, alumni and students.

The technical discussions focused on emerging challenges and opportunities across the dairy and food value chains, with an emphasis on technology-driven, sustainable and climate-resilient solutions.

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The valedictory session was presided over by Dheer Singh, Director and Vice-Chancellor, ICAR-NDRI. MS Chauhan, former Vice-Chancellor of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT), was the chief guest. Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the NGAA in establishing the Centre of Excellence, describing it as an initiative that would further strengthen the institution and create new opportunities for research, innovation and collaboration. He also appreciated the leadership of Dheer Singh and highlighted the positive institutional developments at NDRI.

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Singh emphasised the importance of research, innovation and stronger collaboration among research institutions, academia, industry, farmers and other stakeholders in developing sustainable and climate-resilient dairy and food value chains. He appreciated the efforts of the NGAA in organising the seminar and particularly highlighted the significance of the newly established Centre of Excellence, supported by the alumni association, in further strengthening the institution.

He urged students to develop the habit of keen observation, emphasising that “action speaks louder than words”. He said scientific innovation does not emerge merely from reviewing literature or studying research papers, but also from observing real-world situations, identifying needs, and understanding why and how things happen.

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The key outcomes and recommendations emerging from the two-day technical deliberations were presented by Rajan Sharma. A special feature of the valedictory programme was the felicitation of the Silver Jubilee Batch of NDRI alumni, marking 25 years since their graduation. The alumni were honoured for their professional contributions and continued association with their alma mater.

The NGAA annual report was also released during the programme, highlighting the activities, achievements and initiatives undertaken by the alumni association during the year. The seminar also recognised young scientific talent through the best poster awards. A total of 42 posters were presented by students and researchers, with five awards presented to outstanding entries.