Experts meet to discuss ways to tackle social evils

Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:55 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
A meeting of citizens from various sections of society was organised at the Gymkhana Club in Hisar, chaired by the Delhi Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda.

The meeting discussed crucial social issues such as the harmful effects of drug abuse, illegal migration of youth, cybercrimes, digital arrest, family disintegration and other concerns affecting society.

The gathering discussed measures to combat these challenges and promote social wellbeing during the meeting. The event saw active participation from professionals across different fields — doctors, administrative officers, police officials, educators and business representatives.

