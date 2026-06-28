Haryana: Experts push for global research standards to support Viksit Bharat

Scientists from various institutions emphasised on good clinical practices while performing research to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat. It was discussed during a one-day workshop by ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI) on good clinical practice (GCP), ethical guidelines and research methodology for the institute’s scientists, faculty members, research scholars and students.

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The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI, who welcomed the distinguished experts, Dr Ekta Kapoor from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi, and Prof Bikash Medhi from PGIMER, Chandigarh. He emphasised the importance of following quality standards, ethics, and regulatory requirements in scientific research. “Such workshops strengthen the research capabilities of scientists and students and contribute to excellence in research in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he added.

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Earlier, Dr Rajan Sharma, Joint Director (Research), ICAR-NDRI, highlighted the importance of ethical and quality-driven research practices. Dr Ashish Kumar Singh, Joint Director (Academic), ICAR–NDRI, remarked that such workshops promote ethical and responsible research practices.

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In her keynote lecture on “Role of GxP for India toward Viksit Bharat,” Dr Ekta Kapoor emphasised the importance of Good Practices (GxP) frameworks in ensuring quality, safety, and reliability in research and innovation. She stressed the need to adopt global standards to enhance the credibility, relevance, and impact of scientific research in India.

Prof Bikash Medhi delivered expert lectures on “The Basic Concept of Good Clinical Practice (GCP): International and National Perspectives; ICMR Ethical Guidelines for Biomedical Research” and “Selecting a Topic, Formulating Research Questions, Primary and Secondary Objectives, and the Criticality of Critical Thinking.” He discussed the ethical considerations, regulatory requirements and scientific rigor essential for conducting high-quality biomedical and clinical research.

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The workshop was coordinated by Dr Pradip Behare, Organising Secretary, who informed that the programme was designed to strengthen understanding of good clinical practices, research ethics and scientific methodology. He added that it would promote ethical and high-quality research among scientists, faculty, research scholars, and students.

More than 100 delegates, including heads of divisions, in-charges, scientists, research scholars and students of the institute, participated in the workshop.