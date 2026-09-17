Experts raise awareness on cybersecurity, AI at tech varsity in Radaur

Seth Jai Parkash Mukand Lal Institute of Engineering and Technology (JMIT), Radaur, organised TCS Technology Day in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Organised under the academic-industry alliance between JMIT and TCS, the programme provided students with an excellent platform to gain technical knowledge, industry exposure and insights into innovation.

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During the event, experts from TCS shared valuable insights into various crucial technological domains. Prasenjit Das, CISO and Head of Cyber Security, TCS, enlightened students on various aspects of cybersecurity, the growing cyber threats in the current digital era, and the need for a secure digital environment.

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Partha Dutta, Technology and AI Transformation Leader, TCS, apprised students of emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the vast career opportunities in these fields. He motivated students to continue learning and stay updated with evolving technologies.

The highlight of the event was a 90-minute Hackathon, in which around 150 students participated. The students were given challenging problem statements and worked in teams to develop and present innovative solutions. Following the evaluation, two teams were selected as winners.

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Rahul Tandiyal and his team played a pivotal role in mentoring and guiding students during the Hackathon, helping them transform ideas into practical and technically feasible solutions.

On the occasion, Director SK Garg expressed gratitude to TCS and said, “Collaboration with reputed industry organisations like TCS provides students with an opportunity to go beyond the classroom, understand real-world technical challenges, and develop solutions to address them.”