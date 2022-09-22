Gurugram: Experts’ report awaited, hearing in Prince murder case tomorrow

Gurugram, September 21
The team of psychiatrists of PGI, Rohtak, did not submit the reassessment report in the Prince murder case today, after which the hearing has been adjourned for September 23.
The Juvenile Justice Board here, on September 16, had asked doctors at PGI, Rohtak, to conduct a psychiatric evaluation of the accused in the 2017 Gurugram school murder case to determine whether he could be held responsible for his actions.
As per the order of the Juvenile Justice Board, Bholu was produced before the psychiatrists on September 19 and had a counselling session. The report of the session was to be submitted today, without which the case cannot be heard.
The lawyer of the victim said the committee of psychiatrists constituted in the matter had been ordered to submit its report on Friday, so that the matter could be heard further.
Prince, a seven-year-old boy, was found dead in a toilet of his school in Gurugram, with his throat slit.
