Experts' thumbs up to organic farming schemes; ‘paper budget’, say farmers

Evoking mixed reactions on the provision in the agriculture sector, some experts have welcomed the announcements for farming while a section of farmers criticised the Budget, alleging neglect of core issues.

Presented by CM Nayab Singh Saini, the Budget has drawn the attention of agriculture experts, particularly regarding its emphasis on organic and natural farming.

Prof BR Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), described the Budget as "farmer-friendly" with provisions that would enhance productivity and financial stability. He praised the initiatives, like setting up seed-testing laboratories in all districts, which would help farmers ensure seed quality and reduce losses from spurious seed. "The government's decision to introduce a Bill against fake seeds and pesticides is a welcome step," he said.

Besides, he said, three new Centres of Excellence for fruit cultivation—litchi in Ambala, strawberries in Yamunanagar, and dates in Hisar—have been proposed. “It aims to boost production and farmers' incomes through better research and modern techniques. Women farmers have also been given special attention, with interest-free loans of Rs 1 lakh being provided to those engaged in dairy, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries,” he stated.

The VC also welcomed the expansion of the "Mera Pani, Meri Virasat" scheme by increasing financial assistance for farmers shifting from water-intensive paddy cultivation to other crops. A new guava processing and packaging plant would also be set up to enhance production and marketability, he added.

The Budget has also introduced measures to facilitate agricultural exports, with plans for an air cargo warehouse at the Hisar Airport. The initiative aims to provide farmers with better access to global markets and increase their profitability.

Rakesh Beniwal, a Kisan Yuva Club activist, praised the government's efforts to promote organic farming, calling it a "much-needed step towards sustainable agriculture". He lauded the decision to increase the land under natural farming from 25,000 acres to 1 lakh acres and provide interest-free loans to farmers engaged in organic practices.

"Reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides will not only improve soil health but also boost farmers' income in the long run," he said.

However, farmer unions reacted sharply to the Budget, calling it mere lip service to farmers' welfare. Rakesh Arya, district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), Bhiwani, dismissed it as a "paper budget" that lacked real solutions for struggling farmers.

He argued that while organic farming initiatives sound promising, they did not address the immediate financial burdens faced by most farmers. "The Budget does not offer subsidies on fertilisers and seeds, guaranteed MSP, debt relief, or reductions in diesel and pesticide prices. Without these, small and marginal farmers will continue to struggle," he stated.

On agenda

*Land under natural farming to be increased from 25,000 acres to 1 lakh acres

*Seed-testing laboratories to be set up in all districts

*Centres of Excellence for fruit cultivation to come up in Ambala (litchi), Yamunanagar (strawberries) and Hisar (dates)

*Measures introduced to facilitate agricultural exports, with plans for air cargo warehouse at Hisar Airport