 Explain delay in implementing judicial order, HC tells official : The Tribune India

Contempt case

Explain delay in implementing judicial order, HC tells official

Summons Principal Secy, Health

Explain delay in implementing judicial order, HC tells official

Punjab and Haryana High Court



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today rapped the State of Haryana for lethargic approach towards the compliance of a judicial order before directing Haryana Principal Secretary, Health, to remain present in person before the Bench for explaining the six-year delay in a matter.

The direction by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan of the high court came on a petition filed by Soni Orhtopaedic Hospital, alleging the violation of an order dated November 30, 2016, vide which a direction was issued to Secretary, Department of Health, to look into the petitioner’s grievances regarding the release of amount for treatment provided under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY) Scheme run by the respondent-State.

Lethargic approach

Principal Secretary to state govt, Health Dept, is directed to remain present in person before this court on the next date of hearing to explain the delay and the lethargic approach towards the compliance of the order passed by this court. —Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan

Justice Sangwan asserted that the petitioner, being empanelled health care provider, offered treatment to 26 patients in 2011-2012. The petitioner did not charge anything from the patients in accordance with the instructions issued by the State as the amount was to be provided by it.

Referring to an affidavit dated October 23, 2018, filed by Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Justice Sangwan asserted that it was stated that the amount due to the petitioner was wrongly paid to Landmark Hospital in Kurukshetra. But nothing was stated in the affidavit as to how the amount due to the petitioner was to be paid. Rather, it was further stated that action taken report was not submitted by the Department of ESI Healthcare, which was required to comply with the high court orders. The file of the petitioner’s case was inadvertently not processed by the department due to the reshuffling of the branch concerned.

Justice Sangwan further observed that another affidavit dated January 16, 2020, by Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, stated that action was being taken regarding pending insurance claims and it was decided that a compliance report would be filed before the court. It was also stated that sincere efforts were being made to comply with the order dated November 30, 2016. But final action had not been taken in this regard till date and compliance report had not been filed.

Fixing the case for March third week, Justice Sangwan took on record the State counsel’s submission that the compliance report could not be filed as the case was pending with the insurance company.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

10
Chandigarh

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Want govt nominee on committee for shortlisting judges: Law Minister to CJI

Want govt nominee on committee for shortlisting judges: Law Minister to CJI

Adopt Guj model to win all 9 Assembly polls: Nadda

Adopt Guj model to win all 9 Assembly polls: Nadda

Veer Bal Diwas part of political resolution

PU Vice Chancellor quits amid graft allegations

PU Vice Chancellor quits amid graft allegations

MC chief’s husband chairs meeting as ‘proxy’

MC chief’s husband chairs meeting as ‘proxy’

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

The ‘search-cum-evaluation committee’ would only shortlist a...


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

7 more held for attack on doctor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost PU VC his job

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

Reprieve expected from fog till January 21 in Chandigarh

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

Mayoral poll on January 24

Woman hurt in celebratory firing, 1 held

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Adampur

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Adampur

Before resuming Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi visits temple

MLAs put up power show during yatra

Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated with state honours

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll a challenge for AAP

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district

Patiala MC to take up key works at last House meet

Punjabi University, Patiala, alumni meet