Explain delay in implementing judicial order, HC tells official

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today rapped the State of Haryana for lethargic approach towards the compliance of a judicial order before directing Haryana Principal Secretary, Health, to remain present in person before the Bench for explaining the six-year delay in a matter.

The direction by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan of the high court came on a petition filed by Soni Orhtopaedic Hospital, alleging the violation of an order dated November 30, 2016, vide which a direction was issued to Secretary, Department of Health, to look into the petitioner’s grievances regarding the release of amount for treatment provided under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY) Scheme run by the respondent-State.

Lethargic approach Principal Secretary to state govt, Health Dept, is directed to remain present in person before this court on the next date of hearing to explain the delay and the lethargic approach towards the compliance of the order passed by this court. —Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan

Justice Sangwan asserted that the petitioner, being empanelled health care provider, offered treatment to 26 patients in 2011-2012. The petitioner did not charge anything from the patients in accordance with the instructions issued by the State as the amount was to be provided by it.

Referring to an affidavit dated October 23, 2018, filed by Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Justice Sangwan asserted that it was stated that the amount due to the petitioner was wrongly paid to Landmark Hospital in Kurukshetra. But nothing was stated in the affidavit as to how the amount due to the petitioner was to be paid. Rather, it was further stated that action taken report was not submitted by the Department of ESI Healthcare, which was required to comply with the high court orders. The file of the petitioner’s case was inadvertently not processed by the department due to the reshuffling of the branch concerned.

Justice Sangwan further observed that another affidavit dated January 16, 2020, by Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, stated that action was being taken regarding pending insurance claims and it was decided that a compliance report would be filed before the court. It was also stated that sincere efforts were being made to comply with the order dated November 30, 2016. But final action had not been taken in this regard till date and compliance report had not been filed.

Fixing the case for March third week, Justice Sangwan took on record the State counsel’s submission that the compliance report could not be filed as the case was pending with the insurance company.