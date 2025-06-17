Explainer: Amnesty Scheme to provide relief to thousands of HSVP allottees

In a pro-allottee decision, the 128th meeting of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently, decided to implement the Amnesty Scheme to provide relief to thousands of allottees.

Why the Saini government came out with the Amnesty Scheme?

The new Amnesty Scheme seems to be an offshoot of a large number of representations from allottees of the HVSP, whose residential plots were cancelled by the authorities concerned on account of default on the payment.

Who are eligible to get benefits under the scheme?

Residents, who were allotted residential plots in different urban estates developed by HSVP (earlier known as Haryana Urban Development Authority-HUDA) through e-auction after July 6, 2020, are eligible to get relief under the scheme. The allottees, who had already deposited at least 15 per cent of 25 per cent of the total cost of the plot, but later defaulted on payment of the remaining amount, would be eligible to get benefits under the scheme.

What is the main aim of the scheme?

The main aim of the Amnesty Scheme, formally announced by Saini, who is also HSVP Chairman, is to provide relief to those allottees whose residential plots were cancelled after e-auction on account of one pretext or the other. The scheme will be applicable to residential category plots and not the housing societies.

What are penalties for defaulting allottees?

The defaulting allottees will have to make full payment along with 18 per cent annual interest on their outstanding amount. This interest rate will be applicable from the due date to the actual payment date.

Are allottees, who could not avail benefits of the first Amnesty Scheme, covered under this scheme?

Yes. However, these allottees will have to pay 24 per cent annual interest on the outstanding amount to avail

benefits under the current scheme.

What is the timeline for depositing pending dues?

The entire amount, principal plus interest, has to be deposited within 60 days from the date of notification of the scheme. No extension will be given in this period and no option of payment in instalments is available.