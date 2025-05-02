DT
PT
Explainer: Govt offices in Bahadurgarh face heat over property tax arrears

Explainer: Govt offices in Bahadurgarh face heat over property tax arrears

Several government departments and private institutions have not paid their property tax, leading to a total outstanding amount of around Rs 10 crore
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 06:59 PM May 02, 2025 IST
An outer view of Bahadurgarh Municipal Council.
The Bahadurgarh Municipal Council (MC) in Jhajjar district has launched a focused property tax recovery drive, targeting several government departments and private institutions that have failed to pay their dues. Officials have warned of strict action if these departments do not clear their outstanding property tax. 

Why has the Bahadurgarh MC issued property tax notices?

The notices are part of a citywide recovery drive aimed at improving the council’s financial health. Several government departments and private institutions have not paid their property tax, leading to a total outstanding amount of around Rs 10 crore. The MC aims to recover this money to invest in development projects across the city.

Which government departments are yet to pay property tax?

The departments that are yet to pay their pending property tax include the District Red Cross Society, Police, Public Health, Irrigation, Railways, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam, Haryana Urban Development Authority, Excise and Taxation, Transport, Fire Services, Sports and Youth Welfare, Rural Development, Women and Child Development, Tourism, Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board, Revenue, Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran, Waqf Board, and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

What role has been assigned to the special officer in this recovery process?

The MC has appointed a special officer specifically to oversee the property tax recovery. This officer is responsible for resolving billing issues and correcting any errors in tax notices. Departments facing such issues can directly approach the officer, and many have already had their bills corrected on the spot.

How does the MC plan to use the recovered funds?

According to Sanjay Rohila, Executive Officer of the Bahadurgarh MC, the collected property tax will be used to fund infrastructure development and improve public services. Key focus areas include upgrading roads, enhancing sanitation, and improving water supply and other civic amenities that directly benefit residents’ quality of life.

Have private institutions also been served tax notices?

Yes, several private schools have been issued notices for defaulting on their property tax payments. The MC had earlier announced an increase in its property tax collection target in the annual budget. To meet this goal, the council is taking a stricter approach toward both government and private entities that have not fulfilled their tax obligations.

