To strengthen the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, the Haryana Government has launched the Lado Sakhi scheme in the state. As part of the government’s focus on improving sex ratio, the incentive-based scheme is expected to boost its efforts in combating the issue of female foeticide in the state.

The scheme will primarily focus on pregnant women who already have a girl child.

When was the scheme launched?

During a state-level event held to mark Teej — one of the most cherished festivals in Haryana — the Lado Sakhi scheme (Saheli Karyakarta Protsahan Yojana) was launched by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Ambala on Monday. The scheme has been introduced by the Haryana Women and Child Development Department.

What is the objective of the scheme?

Under the initiative, a Lado Sakhi — either an Anganwadi worker or an ASHA or an ANM — will be assigned a pregnant woman, and will provide continuous support and care to the woman during pregnancy, right until delivery. The scheme also aims to discourage the practice of sex determination. As per a senior official of the Women and Child Development Department, there will be a special focus on pregnant women who already have a girl child.

What incentive will be offered to Lado Sakhis?

Under the scheme, the Lado Sakhi will take care of the health, nutrition and safety of the pregnant woman. For every girl child born, the designated Lado Sakhi will receive an incentive of Rs 1,000.

What other schemes will be implemented to benefit girls and women in Haryana?

Several other schemes and policies will be launched in the state to benefit girls and women. To encourage entrepreneurial skills from a young age, 10,000 ‘do-it-yourself’ kits will be distributed to girl students.

Also, one ration depot in every development block will now be allotted to women from self-help groups, providing them with livelihood opportunities.

Half of all beneficiaries of the state startup policy will be women-led ventures.

What is the progress of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in the state?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign from Panipat in 2015. The sex ratio improved from 871 in 2014 to 910 in 2024. After it witnessed a six-point fall in 2024 compared to 2023 (916), the Health Department constituted a state task force (STF) to improve sex ratio.

The STF swung into action, conducing raids and decoy operations to nab people involved in sex determination test rackets, and cancelling licences.

The government is also promoting community engagement programmes to celebrate the birth of girl children.