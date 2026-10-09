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Home / Haryana / Explainer: How DAP shortage is affecting farmers in Sirsa, Fatehabad

Explainer: How DAP shortage is affecting farmers in Sirsa, Fatehabad

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Sirsa needs around 45,000 metric tonnes of DAP for the rabi season. The first consignment of about 2,300 metric tonnes arrived on Monday.
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The shortage of DAP fertiliser has become a growing concern for farmers in Sirsa and Fatehabad as rabi sowing gathers pace. Long queues, token disputes and protests have exposed the pressure on the fertiliser supply chain. Farmers are demanding adequate stocks, action against black marketing and better coordination by the administration.

  • What is the situation in Sirsa?
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    Chaos broke out at Kisan Bhawan in Sirsa on Wednesday during DAP token distribution. The Agriculture Department briefly stopped the process after some farmers tried to move ahead in the queue. Later, 400 additional tokens were issued. Each token allowed a farmer to buy four bags of DAP from the IFFCO centre. Fertiliser was also distributed through authorised dealers.

  • How serious is the shortage?
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    Sirsa needs around 45,000 metric tonnes of DAP for the rabi season. The first consignment of about 2,300 metric tonnes arrived on Monday. Farmers say the supply remains inadequate, particularly as sowing of rabi crops has already begun and fertiliser is needed on time.

  • Why are the farmers protesting?

    Farmers say they have been facing problems in getting their hands on DAP for several weeks. Earlier, a few farmers carrying tokens waited for hours and later blocked Dabwali Road for around 30 minutes. The issue has also disrupted a World Cotton Day programme at Kisan Bhawan. Farmer groups have demanded a steady supply of DAP and strict action against anyone involved in black marketing.

  • What is happening in Fatehabad?
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    A large number of farmers gathered at the Fatehabad Mini-Secretariat on Tuesday over DAP shortage and problems in paddy procurement. They submitted a memorandum to the CM, demanding adequate fertiliser supplies and action against black marketing. Farmers warned that if their demands were not addressed, they could intensify the agitation and even block the highway leading to Delhi.

  • What is the administrative concern in Sirsa?

    Sirsa has been without a permanent Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA) for two months. The DDA of Fatehabad is currently holding an additional charge. Farmer organisations have demanded the immediate appointment of a regular officer, arguing that the ongoing fertiliser shortage requires close monitoring and quick administrative action.

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