EXPLAINER: Illegal plastic, dyeing units pose environmental threat in Bahadurgarh

Illegal plastic reprocessing and jeans dyeing units being operated in rural and urban areas of Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar district are posing a serious threat to the environment. The units violate environmental laws and operate without required approvals. Over the past year, the local office of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has acted against 139 such units, raising serious concerns over the ongoing industrial pollution.

Who operates these illegal units and how are they functioning?

Most illegal units are operated by persons from Delhi, who have shifted operations to Bahadurgarh after facing strict action in the capital. These units engage in plastic reprocessing, washing, melting and jeans dyeing without obtaining the mandatory Consent to Establish (CTE) or Consent to Operate (CTO). They function without adhering to pollution control norms and discharge waste directly into storm water drains.

How are residents involved in the illegal operations?

Residents play a crucial role by renting out their premises to outsiders for these operations, often ignoring legal and environmental concerns. Many units misuse domestic electricity connections to run industrial machinery. The promise of rental income motivates locals to support and facilitate these illegal setups, despite their hazardous environmental impact.

What action has the HSPCB taken so far?

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has taken action against 139 illegal units in the past year. Around 80 units have already been shut down and proceedings are underway to close the rest. In addition, action is being taken against 13 unauthorised PVC godowns. These units were found during raids by joint teams across several localities in Bahadurgarh.

Where are these illegal units mainly located?

The illegal operations have been found in several areas of Bahadurgarh, including Bihar Colony, Parnala, Nizampur Road, Bamdoli, Netaji Nagar, Krishna Nagar, and Chhotu Ram Nagar. These areas were identified during inspections and raids. Most of the units operate out of rented premises and manage to remain hidden due to their small scale and inconspicuous setups.

What preventive measures are being taken to stop such activities?

The HSPCB is conducting regular inspections in high-risk areas to detect and shut down illegal units early. Regional Officer Shailendra Arora emphasised the need for compliance with the pollution control norms, including verified machinery and proper documentation. He also urged the Panchayat Department and Urban Local Bodies to conduct routine surveys and ensure that no unauthorised units operated under their jurisdictions.