Explainer: New era of development begins in Kharkhoda after Maruti sets up plant

Kharkhoda in Sonepat has got a new identity after Maruti Suzuki established its biggest plant in the industrial model township (IMT) here. With the establishment of the Maruti plant, a new era of development in Kharkhoda has started on the lines of Gurugram and Manesar. The demography of the area is changing day by day. The third Maruti plant at Kharkhoda will be completed in three phases. In the first phase, a plant with the capacity to manufacture 2.5 lakh units per annum has been commissioned and the production started at the plant in February this year. While in the second phase, the second plant is under-construction here. Now, the board of directors of the company has also approved the plans to establish a third manufacturing facility in March this year. With the establishment of the new facility, the manufacturing capacity of the Maruti plant will reach 7.5 lakh units per annum by 2029.

When was the plant established and how much area does it cover?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the third plant of the Japan-based vehicle manufacturing company, Maruti Suzuki, at the IMT in Kharkhoda on August 28, 2022 through video-conferencing. This is the third plant that Maruti has set up in Haryana after Gurugram and Manesar. The government has given 900 acres to Maruti Suzuki to establish their third plant at the IMT, Kharkhoda. Maruti has been given 800 acres to establish a plant while Suzuki has been given 100 acres to establish a two-wheeler manufacturing plant.

Advertisement

What is the capacity of the Maruti plant per annum?

The estimated cost of the project was Rs 18,000 crore. The first phase of the Maruti plant was commissioned in February this year and the plant has started manufacturing Brezza cars here. The construction of a second plant is underway, which will commence in the coming years while the board of directors of Maruti Suzuki has also given approval for the third phase of the plant. Maruti Suzuki has approved an investment of Rs 7,410 crore for this expansion. After which the production capacity of the plant will reach 7.5 lakh units per annum.

Advertisement

How many people are likely to get employment?

This will be Maruti Suzuki’s biggest plant where a total 10 lakh units will be manufactured. The plant will generate employment for approximately 11,000 youth — skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers— directly. Apart from the plant, it will have several subsidiary units and these will not only provide jobs to the youth but also open options for new businesses here. Minda is the biggest spare parts manufacturer, which has also established its units at the IMT-Kharkhoda while some others are in the pipelines.

How will it bring development in the area?

The Maruti Suzuki project will usher in the next phase of industrial revolution in the area. Kharkhoda has emerged as a new industrial hub of Haryana as after the establishment of the Maruti plant, several other industrial units have also started looking at options here. Roads and basic infrastructure has been developed here. The plant is adjoining the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) is being developed from Palwal to Harsana Kalan in Sonepat, which will also cross the Maruti plant. The rates of land have increased from Rs 50 lakh per acre to Rs 5-6 crore per acre in the area. The road from Kharkhoda to Auchandi Border through Ferozpur Bangar will be four-laned. Hundreds of employees of the industrial plants will live here and they will need flats, residential areas, schools, hospitals and other basic amenities.