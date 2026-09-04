Explainer Nuh: Why Nuh is lagging behind in Farmer ID registrations under Agristack scheme

Nuh has emerged as Haryana’s worst-performing district in terms of farmer registrations under the Centre’s Agristack scheme, with barely a third of its eligible farmers enrolled so far.

What is the farmer ID and why does it matter?

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The Kisan ID is a unique digital identity issued to farmers under the Centre’s Agristack scheme. It digitally links a farmer’s land records and personal details and is meant to simplify farmer access to government agricultural schemes, subsidies, crop insurance and other farmer welfare services.

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How is Nuh performing compared to the rest of the state?

Nuh has recorded a poor performance under the statewide scheme. With only 37.73 per cent of its 1,09,649 eligible farmers registered as of August 24 — well below the state average of 60.14 per cent, Nuh is the worst-performing district in the state. Recently, only 334 farmers of the district registered under the scheme on a single day, pointing to its sluggish progress. By comparison, Mahendragarh, with 93.06 per cent farmers registrred, and Rewari, with 92.65 per cent farmers registered, both in the Ahirwal belt, are the state’s top performers. Gurugram (recording 77.62 per cent registrations) and Faridabad (74.29 per cent) also outperform the state average.

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What happens if a farmer does not register under the scheme?

Officials say future disbursal of subsidies, crop damage compensation and insurance claims will be routed exclusively through the Kisan ID. This means that the roughly 68,000 unregistered farmers in Nuh risk losing access to government scheme benefits, including continued PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi installments, once the ID becomes mandatory for verification.

Will registering affect a farmer’s existing benefits?

Registering under the scheme will not affect existing benefits claimed by farmers. Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani has clarified that registering for the Kisan ID will not adversely affect any entitlements that farmers are currently receiving, including BPL cards, old-age pension and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi installments.

How can farmers register?

Farmers can register themselves for the Kisan ID by visiting their nearest CSC (Common Service Centre) with their Aadhaar card, mobile number and land documents to complete the process. Registration requires Aadhaar authentication and OTP verification, with agricultural land being digitally mapped to personal records under the scheme.