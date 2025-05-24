Explainer Rohtak: Rohtak health varsity in focus after complaint against outsourcing firm

After the MBBS exam scam, Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, (UHSR) has once again come into the spotlight — this time due to a written complaint against a private firm responsible for outsourcing manpower for the university. Currently, 1,271 outsourced employees are working at UHSR. This workforce includes 962 bearers, 55 data entry operators and 254 personnel in various other roles. The outsourced employees have been hired through the private firm but their wages are paid by the university.

What is the complaint?

The complaint was filed by three former outsourced employees of the private firm alleging that family members and close relatives of some PGIMS officials have been hired on outsourcing basis, indicating nepotism and misuse of official power. The complaint also claims verification of employee attendance by unauthorised personnel and wages being arbitrarily deducted by wrongly marking staff as absent.

Who is investigating the complaint?

The complaint is being probed by Dr Kundan Mittal, Chief Vigilance Officer and Medical Superintendent of PGIMS, following the directives of Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Aggarwal. While the Prime Minister’s Grievances Redressal Portal has also sought a formal response from the university, an intelligence agency too is investigating the complaint on its level. A team on Thursday visited the university and gathered information about the case.

What is the firm’s response to the allegations?

The firm has denied all allegations claiming all previous outsourced staff were retained as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Attendance is verified by authorised personnel only. The complainants were removed from the job due to serious complaints against them. Hence, they have filed a false complaint, which is driven by personal vendetta, the firm claims.

What is the demand of outsourced employees?

The outsourced employees are demanding their transfer to the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN). They argue that this shift would eliminate the exploitative contractor system and ensure fair working conditions. Employees are seeking regular leave, timely salary increments, job security and protection from arbitrary wage deductions. A strike in January highlighted these demands, but despite promises, the transition is yet to occur. The move to HKRN is seen as a solution to long-standing grievances.

What clarification did the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) seek from UHSR?

The DMER sought a clarification from the university regarding the financial implications of transferring all 1,271 outsourced employees to the HKRN. This clarification is critical to decide the future employment model at UHSR, especially in light of the ongoing controversy involving the current private outsourcing firm and related employee grievances.

What is the reply of UHSR to the DMER?

In response to the DMER’s query, the university has clarified that shifting all 1,271 outsourced employees to the HKRN would not impose any extra financial burden. A comparative cost analysis showed that HKRN would, in fact, save the university over Rs 41 lakh annually. The university formally requested that the DMER open the HKRN portal promptly to initiate the transfer process.