Sirsa district in Haryana is facing a serious water crisis because canals are drying up. The Irrigation Department is sending water to the villages’ water works (jalghar) with the help of tractor-driven pumps, also known as ‘jugaad’. In the past, when the canals had enough water, it would automatically flow into the villages’ ‘jalghar’. However, due to the current water shortage, this ‘jugaad’ solution is now being used.

Canal water will be available in the district only till May 2 after which the canals will remain closed till May 20 according to the rotational canal closure programme issued for all districts every summer by the Irrigation Department. Many villages are facing serious shortages, triggering disputes, tanker chaos and public anger. While panchayats are demanding fair distribution, residents depend on slips from sarpanches to get water.

1. What is causing water shortage in Sirsa and what steps has the Irrigation Department taken?

The primary cause of the crisis is the scheduled closure of canals from May 3 to 20. After this, water flow may resume as per the official schedule.

Answer: Despite the crisis, the Irrigation Department is relying on ‘jugaad’ (makeshift) solutions like using tractors with attached pipes to lift water from shallow canal sections. In some locations, mud bags have been put inside the canal to store leftover water. However, these temporary methods are inadequate for consistent water supply, especially as the demand rises and canal flow decreases.

2. How are villagers affected by the crisis and how is water being distributed?

Answer: Rural areas are the worst-affected. In some villages, tractors are being used to fill the ‘jalghar’ (water tank), but due to low water flow, the effort is barely successful. Because of irregular supply, water is being distributed according to a schedule, but this schedule does not cater to all villages equally.

The shortage has led to tension and disputes. In one case, a fight broke out when residents of ‘dhanis’ (nearby areas) of Jamal village tried to collect water from ‘jalghar’. The police had to intervene to calm the situation. To manage limited tanker water, sarpanches in some villages have started issuing handwritten slips (parchi) to ‘dhani’ residents and only those with a slip can get water from the tanker.

3. What are the complaints and demands of farmers and panchayats?

Answer: Panchayats and farmers from tail-end villages are demanding equal water supply. They allege that nearby upstream villages are drawing more than their share of water, leaving far-off villages dry. Villages like Shahpur Begu, Arnianwali, Dhingtania and Rangri Khera are especially vocal, asking for fair distribution and timely supply to save their crops and meet daily needs. The irrigation system’s rotation-based supply is not working effectively and many feel their villages are being ignored. The demand is not for temporary fixes but for systematic and equitable water management, especially during the canal closure period.

4. What are irrigation officials

saying about the crisis?

Answer: According to irrigation officials, water supply is currently being managed on a rotation basis. Officials admit that due to lack of pumps, they are dependent on tractor-driven pumps to fill water tanks.

Department officers stated that water is being sent to the districts as per availability and capacity and efforts are being made to manage supplies fairly.