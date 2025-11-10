Explainer Sirsa: How Sirsa varsity plans to overcome salary crisis

Teachers and employees of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, are facing a tough time as their salaries have remained unpaid for nearly two months. The university’s staff, both teaching and non-teaching, have written to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini seeking immediate financial aid. CDLU, one of the key state universities in western Haryana, is caught in a severe financial crunch. Officials say the university’s expenditure far exceeds its current grants, leading to a shortfall that has disrupted campus life and left employees anxious.

Why have CDLU teachers approached the Chief Minister?

According to a letter sent by the CDLU Educationists’ Welfare Association on November 7, employees have not received their salaries for the past two months. The letter, signed by several professors and assistant professors, urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to release pending grants. The association stated that the delay has caused distress among staff, many of whom are struggling with essential expenses such as food, healthcare and education. “Your esteemed office plays a vital role in ensuring the welfare of the academic ecosystem,” the association wrote, seeking urgent financial assistance to restore normalcy.

What has led to the current salary crisis?

University officials said the primary reason behind the delay in salary payments is insufficient government funding. A senior CDLU official said that until 2022, the Haryana Government provided Rs 25–27 crore as planning aid and Rs 20 crore as non-planning aid every year. However, the government now allocates only Rs 27 crore annually as non-planning aid. The university requires about Rs 5 crore per month for salaries alone—nearly Rs 60 crore annually—while its total annual income from all sources is about Rs 23 crore. This leaves a gap of nearly Rs 10 crore even after all available funds are exhausted.

How has the university managed the shortfall so far?

Sources in the university administration said that in the past two years, CDLU has borrowed around Rs 25.75 crore from its internal departments to pay salaries and meet operational costs. The breakdown includes Rs 14.5 crore from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Rs 10 crore from the construction branch, Rs 75 lakh from the hostel fund and Rs 50 lakh from the Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW) fund. Despite these borrowings, about Rs 10 crore in salaries and Rs 7.5 crore in examination remuneration remain pending since 2022, according to sources.

What challenges are contractual and part-time teachers facing?

A part-time contractual teacher said the crisis began around April this year and salaries have been delayed almost every month since then. “Two months of salary remain pending at any time and it’s affecting both our finances and mental peace,” the teacher said. Several contractual staff members echoed similar concerns, adding that while they continue performing their duties, the uncertainty has made it difficult to manage household expenses and maintain morale.

Are corruption inquiries linked to the delay?

Some teachers claimed that if inquiries into past development projects are ongoing, that should not affect timely salary payments. They argued that teaching and non-teaching staff continue to fulfil their responsibilities and should not be penalised for administrative or financial irregularities. “We are teachers, not accountants or contractors. Our salaries should not be held back for issues beyond our control,” said one faculty member. Staff unions have repeatedly submitted memorandums demanding their pending dues but say no permanent solution has emerged.

What relief is expected for the employees?

Vice-Chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar said the Haryana Government has sanctioned an additional grant of Rs 20 crore, which will be transferred soon. “We expect to clear all pending salaries by December and bring the system back to normal. The government is fully concerned about this issue,” he said. According to official figures, CDLU currently has about 67 permanent professors, around 62 contractual faculty members, nearly 100 part-time teachers and 550 employees under HKRN. The VC said the administration is working to make CDLU one of Haryana’s leading universities.