Explainer: Smart policing in Haryana, cops adopt drones to control crowd

The Haryana Police have taken a major step in modern policing by introducing drone-based systems for handling large-scale protests and maintaining law and order. Traditionally, such situations required heavy police deployment and often involved direct confrontation, which risked both the public and the police safety.

What is the new initiative introduced by the Haryana Police?

The Haryana Police introduced a drone-based contactless law and order management system. With the integration of drones equipped with tear gas shells, indelible ink sprays, hi-tech cameras and warning systems, the Haryana Police aim at managing protests and sensitive situations more effectively, with minimal manpower and reduced risk. With the use of indelible ink spray, the police will identify the protesters and further if required, disperse crowds using tear gas shells. A live demonstration of the drone-based system was conducted on Saturday at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, in the presence of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, senior officers and officials from Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA). The demonstration was hailed as a success and marked a revolutionary shift towards smart, technology-driven policing in the coming days.

Why have the Haryana Police decided to use drones for crowd control?

The state frequently witnesses large-scale agitations, such as the year-long farmers’ protest. Traditional methods like lathicharge or heavy deployment of forces have often led to confrontation. The drones allow for safer, smarter and less aggressive crowd management, ensuring minimal manpower use and reduced chances of violence.

How do drones function during protests?

As per the police officials, first, these drones use public address systems to warn protesters. If agitators refuse to disperse, drones spray indelible ink to mark them for future identification. In extreme situations, the drones can release tear gas shells to disperse crowds, all without requiring direct police confrontation.

What are the advantages of using the drones in law enforcement?

Drones offer several advantages in modern policing. They reduce the requirement of manpower by handling large-scale protests with fewer officers. Their use ensures contactless crowd management, which minimises the chances of direct confrontation between the police and protesters. They also enable real-time monitoring of sensitive areas, allowing timely action whenever needed. The drones make operations safer for police personnel by reducing their exposure to risky situations.

What is the DGP’s take on the new initiative?

Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, considers the present time is the era of technology and with the use of drones many complex tasks can now be performed in a simpler and more effective way. He believes the technology not only strengthens the police force in managing large agitations and protests but also ensures that law and order is maintained with peace and restraint. He even compares it to the Air Force’s precision strikes during Operation Sindoor, highlighting the drones’ ability to complete tasks efficiently without direct involvement.

What role does DRIISHYA play in the initiative?

Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA), a state-backed initiative headquarters, which is in Karnal, is supporting the initiative. In the first phase, 23 police personnel from Karnal have already been trained in the first batch at the DRIISHYA Training School in Karnal to operate these drones. Training for personnel from other districts will follow in the coming days. DRIISHYA is already providing training to Drone Didi and farmers to operate drones in fields.