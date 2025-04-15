Explainer: Upgrading has been a long-pending task but it continues to be at planning phase

THE Ambala Cantonment Railway Station under the Ambala Railway Division of the Northern Railways is one of the busiest railway stations, catering to thousands of passengers every day. The upgrading work of the Ambala Cantonment railway station has been a long-pending task but it continues to be at the planning phase.

What is the current situation?

Though, the Ambala Division has been providing basic amenities and focusing on sanitation and cleanliness of the station, the presence of dogs, rats, bird droppings and unregulated vehicular movement have been a cause of inconvenience, especially during the rush hours. Besides, these leaking platform sheds due to which the passengers face inconvenience during the rainy season add to the misery. Hundreds of passengers can be seen sitting on the stairs and floor of the platforms waiting for trains.

What is the Railways doing?

There is a long-pending project for the redevelopment of the Ambala Cantonment railway station as a modern and world-class facility. But due to various reasons the project is still stuck at the planning stage. The redevelopment project is being managed by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and after incorporating the suggestions given by the division, it has sent a proposal to the Railway Board for the final approval. A final approval is expected after the Railway Board, RLDA and the division come on the same platform.

What’s in the offing?

A tentative budget of Rs 100 crore has been proposed for the redevelopment and there is a plan to install more lifts, escalators, revamped entry and exit points and improved passenger amenities. At present, there is only one escalator at the station. In view of the rising train traffic, there was also a proposal to expand the station with two new lines and a platform but this would not be part of the existing plan. However, since trains are forced to stop at the outer of the railway station in the absence of empty platforms, an increase in the number of lines and platforms has been a requirement and there has also been a demand for it.

Is the division making any short-term arrangements?

While the redevelopment work is yet to begin, the division has been taking some short-term measures to improve the facilities at its own level. As per The Railways, the leaking sheds will be repaired before the rainy season, while the vehicle movement will be regulated for which boom barriers are being introduced and the vehicle owners, including the commercial and private, will have to pay according to their duration at the railway station.