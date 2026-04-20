Explainer: What makes HSGMC seek stricter law against sacrilege?

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) has urged the Chief Minister and Union Home Minister to introduce stricter punishment for those involved in the acts of sacrilege. The committee has also demanded that such a law should cover scriptures of all religions across the country.

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Why has committee made such a request?

The demand by the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) for a stricter anti-sacrilege law comes in the backdrop of a recent legislative move of the Punjab government of passing the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which has received the Governor’s assent to be enacted into law. The new act will ensure that anyone involved in sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, or conspiracy to commit such acts, faces punishment ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment. Publishing derogatory content online, against Guru Granth Sahib will also be treated as an offence.

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What action has been taken by the committee?

HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda has sent letters to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for similar laws in Haryana and at the Centre. He has sought stricter punishment for those involved in such acts. Jhinda has also demanded coverage of scriptures of all religions.

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Why does the committee want such a law?

As per the committee, several incidents of sacrilege involving Guru Granth Sahib have been reported from different parts of the country over the years. Such incidents hurt the sentiments of the community and sometimes disturb the law and order situation. A strict action should be taken to stop such activities. As per the committee president, stricter punishments for people involved in sacrilege has been a long pending demand.

What else has the committee president mentioned in letters to Home Minister and CM?

The HSGMC president has stated that the Punjab government’s move, which has come following representations by Sikh organisations worldwide has been widely welcomed. It would be appropriate for both the Centre and the Haryana government to follow suit by enacting a similar law, prescribing harsher punishment for sacrilege involving scriptures of any religion.

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What does HSGMC president say?

As per HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, the government should introduce a law and cover the scriptures of all religions so that no such incident is repeated by anyone in the country. It has been decided to call a meeting of the HSGMC soon to discuss the matter. The members will also meet the Chief Minister in support of the demand.