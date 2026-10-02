Explainer: Why accounts of 71 Gurugram builders have been frozen

The Gurugram administration has frozen the bank accounts of 71 builders and promoters over unpaid HRERA dues, marking the district’s largest recovery action. Here is what you need to know about the action.

Why were the builders’ accounts frozen by HRERA?

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The builders failed to pay penalties and refunds ordered by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram. Recovery certificates worth Rs 446 crore were pending against them, with several of them due for more than four years.

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How does a recovery certificate work?

When a builder misses a delivery deadline, HRERA levies a penalty, interest or compensation. If the builder does not pay, the authority issues a recovery certificate and sends it to the district administration. Under Section 40(1) of the RERA Act, 2016, the amount is recoverable as arrears of land revenue and payable to homebuyers. In Gurugram, this last step had stalled, leaving buyers who won recovery certificates with nothing in hand.

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Which builder owes the most?

Ansal Housing and Ansal Construction Housing top the list with Rs 91 crore in dues. Raheja follows with Rs 90 crore; Vatika with Rs 80 crore; Parsvnath with Rs 74 crore; and Ramprastha with Rs 57 crore. IREO owes Rs 24 crore, while ILD Millennium owes Rs 8.59 crore.

What happens if the builders still do not clear their dues?

Notices have been issued asking the builders to deposit the outstanding amounts immediately. The administration has also begun attaching their movable and immovable properties under the Punjab Land Revenue Act, as applicable to Haryana. If dues are still not realised, officials can use further coercive powers under the land revenue law, including arrest and detention of defaulters. Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said the regulator did its part by penalising builders, but the process remained toothless until the money reached the homebuyer. “No builder will be allowed to sit over amounts that lawfully belong to the homebuyers,” he said.

What should homebuyers do?

Homebuyers holding recovery certificates in their favour can contact the office of the District Revenue Officer or the SDM or tehsildar concerned to find out the status of their case. The DC has acknowledged that recovery had stalled in the past. The present action followed a complete review of all pending certificates. He will review progress every week, while SDMs and tehsildars have been directed to complete recovery within fixed timelines.