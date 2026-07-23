The Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee on the Aravalli range has invited public suggestions on the future of the ecologically fragile mountain system spread across five states. However, environmental activists and grassroots organisations have raised concerns over the consultation process, arguing that it is inaccessible to the very communities that live in and depend on the Aravallis.

What is the public consultation process for Aravalli issues? Advertisement The High-Powered Committee constituted by the Supreme Court has invited written submissions from citizens regarding issues concerning the Aravalli range. The consultation is being conducted via email and Google Forms, and stakeholders have been given a 21-day window to submit their views. The committee is expected to gather inputs before making recommendations related to the conservation, restoration and sustainable management of the 700-km-long Aravalli mountain range, which spans Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Why are environmentalists opposing the digital-only process? Advertisement According to environmentalists, the process is structurally biased in favour of urban and digitally literate citizens. According to them, communities living in remote villages of the Aravalli belt, including tribal and pastoral communities may not have access to smartphones, stable internet connectivity or the ability to navigate email-based submissions. Activists argue that people who are directly affected by illegal mining, groundwater depletion, deforestation and ecological degradation are being left out of the conversation. They believe the consultation mechanism disproportionately amplifies urban voices while excluding those whose livelihoods are intertwined with the Aravallis.

What are the activists demanding? The activists’ demand is simple, take the consultation process to the villages. Environmental groups want the committee to conduct physical meetings in affected districts and ensure that public notices are disseminated in local languages. Suggestions include displaying notices at panchayat bhawans, government schools, community halls and anganwadis, while also using local radio networks and e-Mitra centres to spread awareness. Several activists have also questioned whether a 21-day consultation period is adequate for meaningful participation across the 64 Aravalli districts that are spread over five states.