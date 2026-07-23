Explainer: Why activists think rural voices are being left out of Supreme Court's Aravalli consultation panel
The Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee on the Aravalli range has invited public suggestions on the future of the ecologically fragile mountain system spread across five states. However, environmental activists and grassroots organisations have raised concerns over the consultation process, arguing that it is inaccessible to the very communities that live in and depend on the Aravallis.
- What is the public consultation process for Aravalli issues?Advertisement
The High-Powered Committee constituted by the Supreme Court has invited written submissions from citizens regarding issues concerning the Aravalli range. The consultation is being conducted via email and Google Forms, and stakeholders have been given a 21-day window to submit their views. The committee is expected to gather inputs before making recommendations related to the conservation, restoration and sustainable management of the 700-km-long Aravalli mountain range, which spans Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
- Why are environmentalists opposing the digital-only process?Advertisement
According to environmentalists, the process is structurally biased in favour of urban and digitally literate citizens. According to them, communities living in remote villages of the Aravalli belt, including tribal and pastoral communities may not have access to smartphones, stable internet connectivity or the ability to navigate email-based submissions. Activists argue that people who are directly affected by illegal mining, groundwater depletion, deforestation and ecological degradation are being left out of the conversation. They believe the consultation mechanism disproportionately amplifies urban voices while excluding those whose livelihoods are intertwined with the Aravallis.
- What are the activists demanding?
The activists’ demand is simple, take the consultation process to the villages. Environmental groups want the committee to conduct physical meetings in affected districts and ensure that public notices are disseminated in local languages. Suggestions include displaying notices at panchayat bhawans, government schools, community halls and anganwadis, while also using local radio networks and e-Mitra centres to spread awareness. Several activists have also questioned whether a 21-day consultation period is adequate for meaningful participation across the 64 Aravalli districts that are spread over five states.
- Why does the debate matter?Advertisement
The Aravallis are among India’s oldest mountain ranges and play a critical role in groundwater recharge, biodiversity conservation and climate regulation in north India. Millions of people living in the region depend on its forests, grazing lands and water resources. Experts argue that any policy framework for the Aravallis will have long-term implications for ecology and livelihoods. They contend that unless the consultation process includes grassroots communities, it risks overlooking the lived realities of those most affected by environmental degradation.