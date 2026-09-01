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Home / Haryana / Explainer: Why are state varsity teachers opposing abolition of vacant posts

Explainer: Why are state varsity teachers opposing abolition of vacant posts

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:18 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The teachers’ body raises concerns over pending issues.
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The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (HFUCTO) has opposed the state government’s decision to treat certain long-vacant sanctioned posts at state universities as “deemed abolished”. The teachers’ body says the decision could worsen the shortage of regular faculty and affect the academic and administrative functioning of universities.

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What has the Haryana Government proposed?

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According to the HFUCTO, as per a communication of the State Finance Department, the posts in state universities that remain unfilled for a period of four years from the date of approval by the Finance Department are proposed to be treated as “deemed abolished”. Posts that remain vacant for more than four years may be considered for filling by the Administrative Department on a case-to-case basis.

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Why is the HFUCTO opposing the move?

The HFUCTO argues that a sanctioned post does not become invalid simply because it has remained vacant for several years. HFUCTO president Dr Jitender Khatkar said vacancies could arise because of administrative procedures, statutory requirements, permissions and delays in the recruitment process. The federation believes that instead of abolishing posts, the government should identify the reasons for vacancies and complete recruitment through a transparent and time-bound process.

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What is the main concern of the teachers’ body?

The federation says several universities and colleges are already facing a shortage of regular teaching faculty. According to the HFUCTO, abolishing sanctioned posts can permanently reduce the number of teaching positions available at the universities. This, it says, can increase the workload on existing teachers and affect teaching, research and other academic activities. The teachers’ body argues that retaining and filling sanctioned posts is important for maintaining adequate faculty strength and ensuring the smooth academic and administrative functioning of the universities and colleges in Haryana.

What have been the HFUCTO’s demands?

The federation has demanded withdrawal of the government communication under which sanctioned vacant posts remaining unfilled for four years are proposed be treated as deemed abolished. It has also demanded that all sanctioned vacant posts in the state universities and aided colleges be filled on priority. The federation has raised several other demands concerning the service conditions of university and college teachers and employees. The other demands include parity in service conditions of university and college teachers in all respects, full budgetary provision for salaries and pensions of the state university employees, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), increasing the age of superannuation of teachers to 65 years and providing employees of aided colleges HRA, gratuity, medical facilities and other essential service benefits. It has also demanded making the workload of Associate Professors and Professors in the colleges and universities uniform according to the relevant UGC notifications.

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