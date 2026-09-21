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Home / Haryana / Explainer: Why Haryana has reopened crop registration portal for left-out farmers

Explainer: Why Haryana has reopened crop registration portal for left-out farmers

The MFMB portal is a Haryana government initiative to facilitate farmers in selling their produce and accessing various government schemes

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:48 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The reopened window will remain available from September 21 to September 27. ANI file photo
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The Haryana government has reopened the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal for farmers who could not register their land and crops earlier. The reopened window will remain available from September 21 to September 27, allowing eligible left-out farmers to complete their registration. Here is what you need to know about the government’s move.

What is the MFMB portal, and why is it important?

The MFMB portal is a Haryana government initiative to facilitate farmers in selling their produce and accessing various government schemes.

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Under this initiative, farmers must self-report information about the crops sown, along with their land and bank account details, on the portal. After registering on the portal, farmers become eligible for subsidies, crop diversification incentives and stubble management support. Registration on the portal is mandatory for selling produce in regulated markets.

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Why has the MFMB portal been reopened?

The government has reopened the MFMB portal to give another opportunity to farmers who could not register their Kharif 2026 crops by the July 31 deadline. The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has taken this step because crop registration is important for farmers participating in the procurement process.

The move aims to help left-out farmers who may face difficulties during government procurement. According to the department, farmers will have to approach their respective Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) offices and submit applications containing complete land particulars, including Khewat and Khasra numbers, as well as the specific area under cultivation.

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The SDMs will subsequently enter the application details on the portal through their designated login credentials and ensure that all relevant land details are duly recorded. They will initiate verification of the claims within three days through the concerned revenue officials, as per the prescribed guidelines.

What does a left-out farmer have to do?

The window has been opened for farmers who were unable to register their crops earlier for the Kharif 2025–26 season. Farmers who have already successfully registered their land and crop details do not need to register the same land or crop area again.

SDMs will also ensure that no land or crop area already registered during Kharif 2026 is registered again. In cases where a particular land area has already been claimed by another farmer during the season, the same land area will not be registered again.

Farmers facing such issues will be able to raise their grievances through the designated farmer login on the portal.

Will registration automatically become valid after applying?

No. Simply submitting an application does not make the crop registration final. The department has clarified that registration will be considered valid only after the land and crop details have been successfully verified.

Once a claim is verified, the estimated production details will be generated and shared with the e-Kharid portal. This will help integrate eligible farmers into the procurement system and enable them to sell their produce through the procurement process.

Why is verification important?

The government aims to prevent duplicate or incorrect registrations. Therefore, the submitted land and crop details will be checked using satellite data and field inspections.

The verification process must be completed within a maximum of three days, in accordance with the department’s prescribed procedure.

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