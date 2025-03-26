Explainer: Why Haryana is awarding wrestler Vinesh Phogat

The Haryana Cabinet has decided to offer Congress MLA and wrestler Vinesh Phogat the option to receive benefits equivalent to those of a silver medal under the state's sports policy as a special case.

The state's sports policy offers three benefits to an Olympic silver medallist: a cash prize of Rs 4 crore, an Outstanding Sports Person (OSP) job under Group 'A', and the allotment of a Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plot.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said Phogat had raised this issue in the Vidhan Sabha. During a press conference, he said, “Since Phogat is now an MLA, the Cabinet has decided to seek options from her that which benefits she wishes to avail. The Chief Minister stated that she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics through a procedural decision. Given the circumstances at the time, he had tweeted that he would not allow the honour of Haryana's pride, Vinesh Phogat, to be lessened.”

He also referred Phogat as Haryana’s daughter.

Disqualification from Paris Olympics

Phogat had reached the finals of 50 kg weight category of the Paris Olympics. Just before her match on August 7, 2024, she weighed over 100 gm more than 50 kg. In the Olympics, a player has to be within her weight class. A few grams over the weight lead to disqualification. On her first weigh-in on August 6, she was 49.9 kg.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women’s wrestling 50kg class,” the Indian Olympic Association said in a release. “Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy.”

Saini’s assurance

On August 7, 2024, CM Nayab Singh Saini had tweeted in Hindi, “Vinesh, you are the pride of India and an inspiration to every Indian. With your incredible sporting talent, you have made India proud on the Olympic stage. Today's decision is extremely heart breaking for every Indian. The entire nation, including Haryana, stands with you. You have faced every challenge with immense courage. We have complete faith in our daughter that you will overcome all obstacles and continue to bring glory to India. India's pride, our daughter, Vinesh Phogat.” The next day he tweeted, “The entire country, not just the state, is proud of Vinesh Phogat. Vinesh Phogat will receive all the benefits given to a silver medallist from the government.”

On August 8, 2024, Phogat announced retirement from wrestling. She joined the Congress on September 6, 2024, and contested from the Julana Assembly constituency. She won by over 6,000 votes.

During the ongoing Budget Session of Haryana Legislative Assembly, she talked about her struggle against then Wrestling Federation of India president and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She, along with fellow wrestlers including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, had started a protest against Singh in January 2023 at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, over sexual harassment charges. The protest had continued till June 7, 2023.

Later, Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh, too.

She had also reminded the Chief Minister of his promise to honour her with silver medallist benefits. Saini had then assured her, and the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved benefits to her as a special case.

Cash award policy of Haryana

The Haryana Government awards the highest prize money in the country to Olympic medal winners. Gold medallists receive Rs 6 crore, silver medallists get Rs 4 crore, and bronze medallists are awarded Rs 2.5 crore. Additionally, all participating athletes from the state are awarded Rs 15 lakh each.