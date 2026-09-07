Consumers in several villages across the state may soon have to pay more for buffalo and cow milk as dairy farmers are pushing for higher milk prices. Presently, milk prices are between Rs 60 and 80 per litre. The new proposed price of buffalo milk is Rs 100 per litre and for cow milk is Rs 80 per litre. Farmers’ groups have also proposed fixing the price of buffalo-milk ghee at Rs 1,500 per kg.

Here is what you need to know about the farmers’ demands and why they are making them.

Why do farmers want higher milk prices? Advertisement Farmers from several villages are holding meetings to decide on a hike in dairy prices. Meeting were organised in Narukheri village in Karnal and Pundri village in Kaithal on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Farmers say the cost of keeping dairy animals has increased substantially and eaten into profits from dairy farming. Cattle feed, dry and green fodder, oilcake, jaggery, medicines, labour and transportation have all become more expensive, which has reduced earnings and made dairy farming difficult, particularly for small and marginal farmers. Farmers say the price of cattle feed has increased from around Rs 1,800 per quintal to Rs 2,600–Rs 2,700 per quintal. Dry fodder, which was earlier available for about Rs 600 per quintal, now costs around Rs 1,100.

Have the new prices been finalised? The new prices have not been finalised yet. In Narukheri village, dairy farmers held a meeting and proposed selling buffalo milk at Rs 100 per litre and cow milk at Rs 80 per litre. However, the farmers plan to hold another meeting on September 10 to consider feedback from the general public. The final decision will be taken after reviewing the response. Similar meetings have also been held in other villages, while dairy farmers in Pundri of Kaithal district have discussed the rising cost of cattle feed and supported the demand for higher milk prices.

What will a milk price hike mean for consumers? Advertisement If buffalo and cow milk prices are increased to Rs 100 per litre and Rs 80 per litre, respectively, consumers across the state would directly feel the impact on their monthly household budgets. For families that buy milk every day, even a Rs 10–Rs 20 increase per litre can add up to a major expense over a month. According to experts, the impact may not be limited to milk prices, as the cost of curd, paneer, ghee, sweets and other dairy products that use milk as a key input for production is also likely to shoot up.

How much do the farmers receive from selling milk? Farmers say the problem is not only the final price of milk but also what they receive. According to farmers, middlemen procure milk from small farmers at around Rs 45–70 per litre and sell it in the market at Rs 60-80 per litre. They feel this leaves them carrying the biggest burden while receiving a small share of the actual value. They argue that they have to purchase and maintain expensive animals, provide feed and fodder, arrange veterinary care and bear labour and transportation costs, but only receive a small share of actual profits from sale of milk. Farmers said a high-quality buffalo could cost around Rs 2 lakh–Rs 2.5 lakh, while a cow may cost approximately Rs 1 lakh–Rs 1.5 lakh. While they incur heavy costs, their returns are not on par with their investment.

What other issues are the farmers raising? Farmers say higher milk prices alone will not solve all their problems. They have raised concerns over the shortage of veterinary surgeons and medicines in rural areas, and demanded better medical facilities for livestock in villages. They are also seeking wider coverage under livestock insurance. Farmers point out that losing a cow or buffalo can cause a major financial setback. They say the current compensation of around Rs 60,000 for a cow and Rs 90,000 for a buffalo does not fully cover the value of good-quality animals.